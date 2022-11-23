INDIANAPOLIS – For millions of Americans, Thanksgiving Day isn’t complete without a side of football.

The NFL first played games on the holiday in 1920. The Lions began their long-standing tradition of hosting a Thanksgiving game in 1934, and that’s where Week 12 of the season kicks off.

The Lions host the Bills in the first game of a triple-header. The Giants and Cowboys follow with the Patriots and Vikings capping off the day.

Five of those six teams have winning records. The only exception is Detroit, which is riding a three-game winning streak.

WXIN’s Chris Hagan previews all three Thanksgiving matchups in this week’s edition of “Big Game Bound.” Former NFL running back Jarrett Payton also gives his Turkey Day picks.

“Big Game Bound” streams every week leading up to Super Bowl week in Arizona in February.