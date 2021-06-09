The 2021 Baseball HOF ceremony shifts to September 8

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 2021 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony has moved from a midsummer event to September 8 this year.

A limited number of fans will be able to watch the outdoor event at the Clark Sports Center. Just like years past, lawn seating is free, but tickets will be required for the 2021 event. Monday, July 12 at 11 a.m. a limited number of tickets will be made available at baseballhall.org/hof2021.

“On behalf of our Board of Directors and our Staff, we are thrilled to be able to welcome our Hall of Famers – the living legends – and fans back to Cooperstown to celebrate the Induction of the Class of 2020,” said Jane Forbes Clark, Chairman of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. “Returning the Induction Ceremony to an outdoor event will provide the baseball community with the opportunity to visit Cooperstown and celebrate the Induction of four of the game’s Greats.”

This year’s hall of fame class includes 2020 inductees Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Marvin Miller and Ted Simmons. No candidates were elected in 2021. MLB Network will broadcast the ceremony live.

Last year’s cancelation due to the coronavirus pandemic marked the first time the Hall of Fame did not hold an Induction Ceremony in Cooperstown since 1960.