Thad’s three things: Bills vs. Patriots

ORCHARD PARK, NY – SEPTEMBER 22: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills pulls up to pass the ball just before a hit by Nick Vigil #59 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at New Era Field on September 22, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo defeats Cincinnati 21-17. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Three items that have my attention this week:

Patriots defense really that good?

In the year of our Lord, 2019, the game of football is built to produce points. Quarterbacks get the best and earliest training. Receivers get rules to help them run free. Defensive players have rules to prevent their aggressiveness.

So, I don’t care that the Patriots have faced the injury depleted Jets and the purposely depleted Dolphins. Allowing three points TOTAL through three games is damn good.

However… it still begs the question of how good this New England defense really is. We know they’re at least an eight out of ten, but could they be the twelve out of ten those three points allowed intimates? The Steelers did move the ball with Ben Roethlisberger in Foxboro week one, despite only managing the one field goal.

If Bill Belichick really has the talent to match his superpowered defensive brain, then Josh Allen and Friends won’t have a much of a chance Sunday. Every team with a quarterback not named Mahomes would probably be in the same boat.

If not, the Bills certainly have weapons that can do damage, especially if Devin Singletary gets the green light.

The Josh Allen Trend

Conventional wisdom against a quarterback like Allen who is so dangerous on the run (albeit, at times, for both teams) is to use conservative, disciplined pass rushes and simply contain him in the pocket.

The problem this year is two fold. First, Allen has been an accurate and productive enough thrower to discourage teams from letting him sit unmolested in the pocket. He’ll beat you.

More important, Allen’s numbers against the blitz through three games are significantly worse. His completion percentage and yards per attempt drop by a third and the quarterback rating gets cut in half.

Even if a few blitzes may result in Allen loose on the run in the other direction, expect the Pats to be dialing up the pressure.

Ride the (Ralph)

The crowd was excellent for the Bills last Sunday against the Bengals. It even prompted a Bengals assistant coach to rank the noise level above legendary CenturyLink Field in Seattle.

Does Billsmafia have another gear and can the Bills use it Sunday? The best plan for the Bills would be to get a quick lead and make Tom Brady chase all afternoon with Sean McDermott’s defense playing downhill.

It’s arguably the best home game for Buffalo since the 2004 win and in finale against Pittsburgh. Whatever advantage New Era Field provides, you’d expect the Bills to have 100% for this game.

The Pick

I’ve had people ask me all week if the Bills have a chance. Of bleeping course they do. The defense is legit. So is the crowd and the offense is starting to make a habit of doing just enough.

Just because the Patriots look unbeatable through three games does not mean that they are. Plus, this whole “looking great early” thing isn’t the routine for New England lately.

The Pats have not been 4-0 since 2015. They haven’t even been 3-1 since 2016. Their five losses in the opening quarter over the last three seasons have been by an average of just over 12 points.

In other words, the recent vintage Patriots usually play a first quarter stinker and it hasn’t happened yet this year.

All that said, I don’t think the Bills get so fortunate. This Patriots D looks as good as advertised. Brady looks more 24 than 42 so far. The jump in opposition for the Bills from the first three games will be jarring. Give me the Patriots winning, despite a respectable showing from Buffalo, 23-13.