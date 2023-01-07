Three things on my mind as the Bills prepare for what is sure to be emotional regular season finale against the Patriots…

Play For Damar

It’s going to be really hard for the Bills to get back into football mode this week. At least, I think it will. The truth is it’s hard to predict how any NFL team gets back onto a field after what we all witnessed Monday night.

That play was something that these professionals have seen happen hundreds of times in their careers and probably another thousand or so in practice. It probably never once before ended with a player going into cardiac arrest. There was no doubt from talking with Bills players on Thursday that experience dazed and overwhelmed the team a bit.

Friday was a whole different story. Friday was a day of celebration. Damar Hamlin was back in a Bills team meeting (via FaceTime) and talking to his brothers again. He even flexed for the camera. His teammates jumped in excitement. They clapped for him. They yelled for him. Dion Dawkins made it clear that conversation with Hamlin soothed whatever concerns the Bills had about his situation.

There’s every chance the Bills come out like a volcanic eruption Sunday afternoon. The home crowd will be wired themselves and ready for a full-throated support of the team that’s gone through so much this week.

It’s likely that team hasn’t done as much of the football stuff they usually would. It was already going to be a short week. The focus on Patriots film study was probably even shorter. A team high on emotion and low (relatively) on game plan could end up being anything.

You can absolutely bet the Bills and their fans will be outrageously motivated to win one for Damar. Highmark Stadium will be bristling with energy. It will be a lion’s den like few NFL teams ever see.

Offensively Offensive

The Patriots were a bad offensive team when the Bills faced New England at the start of December. They are still a bad offensive team.

New England is ranked 20-something in virtually every offensive category. They don’t run it well. They don’t pass it well. Their skill personnel offer almost nil in terms of threat. Their offensive line was a trainwreck in the first game against the Bills. They’re dead last in red zone success.

The one cause for concern is that the Patriots are playing for their season. A win gets them the last AFC wild card spot. There will be no reason to hold back. The Bills should be ready for Bill Belichick to empty his bag on Sunday even if that bag has contained almost nothing but air so far.

Living In Fear

Speaking of emptying the bag, I’ll be interested if Belichick goes away from the defensive gameplan he’s used against Josh Allen the last three games between these teams.

New England’s defense remains very good and is led by edge rushers Matthew Judon and Josh Uche who have combined for 27 sacks. Uche got the Bills for two sacks and a forced fumble five weeks ago. Even more important for the Patriots, they actually forced Buffalo into a couple of punts.

Belichick chose containment over attack against Allen in the last two games versus Buffalo last year. Pass rushers would often be watching and waiting for an Allen scramble instead of trying to chase him for a sack. It failed miserably. The Bills scored 80 points in the two games, did not punt once and the second of the two became the first perfect offensive game in NFL history.

In Foxboro this year, the Patriots stayed largely with the same gameplan. Having Uche to pair opposite Judon makes the strategy more effective. It also helped New England that the Bills did not have Dion Dawkins the first time around. They will have Dawkins this week.

Even with the Patriots not getting totally embarrassed, Allen still went for 223 yards and two scores in early December. New England is yet to find a way to slow the Allen Bills down that doesn’t involve gale-force winds. Unless Belichick wants to get more (or any) creative with his pressure, I’m not sure that changes this weekend.

Betting Things

No contest last week, so still sitting at 23-23 and up 1.8 units.

Rhamondre Stevenson under 48.5 yards rushing. With the Bills hurting in the secondary, I think the Patriots will try to attack more through the air. Stevenson hasn’t been much good the last two weeks with no more than 42 yards rushing in either game.

Stefon Diggs over 70.5 yards receiving. Diggs has not had 10 targets, 100 yards or a touchdown in each of the last three games. There’s only one other such game like that for Diggs all season. The lack of production from the Bills WR1 was creeping into talking point territory and I think the Bills will make an effort to correct that oversight in a game where Diggs’ will have the fire turned up to 11 anyway.

Patriots under 17.5 points. The Patriots offense is not good. Full stop. I love getting anything up to 17 points for this play and I think the only way I lose is with a defensive score.

Also like: Allen over 1.5 passing TDs. New England D actually does allow a ton of passing touchdowns and Allen got them for two in Foxboro. With all the emotion for this game, I think Allen is a lock for a productive game and he’ll hit this number. Vegas thinks so, too, which is why the odds aren’t too appealing at -145. Bills alternative total points. The line I’m seeing so far is even money for the Bills to reach 27 points. The Dominate for Damar game is certainly on the table. I’m gonna find a big fat points scored number for Buffalo and sprinkle a little money on it before gametime.

The Pick

This isn’t a hard game to analyze. The Bills are the better team. They’ve ran the Patriots ragged in the last three matchups. They are playing with the ultimate amount of fuel and that’s before even discussing the possibility of a Chiefs loss Saturday that would open up the 1-seed back to Buffalo.

The only wild card is that New England should be able to match the Bills’ motivation, even without a life-altering, emotional team event unlike any football has ever seen. The is a playoff game for the Patriots. New England cruised to the postseason last year and then played a “happy to be here” playoff game against Buffalo. That won’t be the case this Sunday. The success or failure of their 2022 will be determined by these next three hours in Orchard Park. They’ll be loaded for bear in a way never seen before with Mac Jones at QB.

No matter what the scoreboard says at the end of the game, I think this will be a good day for Bills fans. This organization has pressed all the right buttons, hit all the right notes and said all the right things since Monday night. They’ve done so in such a sincere way, it’s been inspiring and cathartic for a fan base that’s likely needed both. I expect Sunday to be the coup de gras for all that good work.

The trainers will be cheered. The doctors will be cheered. There will be smiles on every face just days after fear and sadness were the only emotion imaginable. This game will be a celebration of life, the successful recovery Damar Hamlin has made so far and all the people who played so many vital roles in making that recovery happen.

I think everyone who was on the field Monday night could use a joyful conclusion to the week (I’m one of them). The Bills know it, too. This organization won’t miss. That also goes for the part on the field. Give me the Bills 27-17.