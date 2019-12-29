Thad’s Three Things: Bills vs. Jets

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, left, celebrates his touchdown pass to offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, center, in the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Three things on my mind as the Bills get ready to go through the motions and close out the regular season against the Jets…

Trust The Process

The BIG question all week has been “how much will the starters/Josh Allen play”? My answer is easy. I have no idea. And nor should I.

The only one that really knows (or should know) how much each of the Bills need to play is Sean McDermott. And even McDermott might get it wrong. We probably won’t have any gauge of how well he managed this game until we get to the middle of the third quarter in the wild card game next weekend and see if the Bills are flat or flying.

It’s not just about rest. Younger players like Allen and Devin Singletary and Tremaine Edmunds could still benefit from more game speed reps. There still are lots of unfinished products on this team.

One thing is for sure after talking to a bunch of players about it this week: guys who are playing are gonna play. There will be no half speed or “protective” reps on Sunday. It’ll be up to McDermott to save his players from risking injury by getting them off the field.

No one is more qualified to make the call than the head coach. Whatever he chooses Sunday, trust he knows what he’s doing.

Rain, Rain, Go Away

The forecast is a weird one for three days before the New Year in Buffalo. It’ll be toasty (relatively) warm in the mid-40’s, but there’s a ONE HUNDRED percent chance of rain and it’s not supposed to stop from kickoff to triple zeroes.

That’ll likely further limit how much McDermott wants to risk any of his key players. Rain and wet turf in Tennessee seemed to dissuade McDermott from playing Singletary on the back end of his hamstring rehab. The artificial turf in Orchard Park could be a bit safer than the natural grass in Nashville, but constant rain still ups the danger, Will Robinson.

The combo of weather plus clinched playoff spot might ruin the day for Bills fans with tickets to this game, but not anywhere close to how much it’ll ruin the day if Tre’Davious White or Cole Beasley strains a hammy slipping on wet turf.

Uhh… About The Game

Jamal Adams called this game the Jets’ “playoff” game. Even the Jets won’t really buy that. This is the finale of a disaster season for them.

It’s a weird thing to say about a team that could finish with a 6-2 record in the second half, but the Jets played the same paper thin schedule as Buffalo. Those two losses are to the Dolphins AND Bengals, who combined against the rest of the league have… (checking notes)… three other wins.

Like Allen, Sam Darnold has rebounded a bit after a brutal game against the Patriots. He has 13 TDs against only four INTs in his last eight games. If the Bills let him sit back in the pocket, he will find receivers.

Gregg Williams has actually done a pretty decent job with the banged up New York defense. The Bills, even at full strength and full caring, wouldn’t score a ton of points. The key for Buffalo would be keeping the Jets terrible offense terrible and that starts with making Darnold’s day miserable.

The Pick

I’m only really doing this because I do this every week and it’s a nice, tidy way to wrap up this article. Also because I’m currently 13-2 and 14-2 would be a personal record.

This pick isn’t going to have a ton of analysis or effort to it… kinda like the Bills game plan. I always take the team that cares more. It won’t be a high bar because the Jets wanna get this season over and get out of Dodge ASAP. However, Adam Gase won’t be sitting anyone Sunday either. I’ll take the Jets 24-13.