Thad’s Three Things: Bills vs. Eagles

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, right, celebrates his touchdown pass to wide receiver John Brown, left, in the second half of an NFL football game Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Three thoughts in my head as the Bills get ready to take on the Eagles Sunday…

Movin’ On Up?

This is supposed to be the first Buffalo game of the year not against an opponent that’s somewhere between incompetent and terrible and also not named New England. The Eagles should still be that, but there’s many reasons why this game is looking softer by the day.

This is the final week of a brutal three game road “trip” for Philly (at Minnesota, at Dallas, at Buffalo. Combined record: 15-6). Even playing one day a week, three consecutive games away from home wears on a team.

The locker room could also be coming apart. Recently released Orlando Scandrick spent his Friday making that case and listing the problem children. In the “culture trumps strategy” department, this would seem to be big advantage Buffalo.

Philly will get corner Ronald Darby back this week for the first time since week three, but they are still a pretty beat up bunch. DeSean Jackson, Darren Sproles and Jason Peters are still out on offense. Nigel Bradham won’t play on defense. The total experience of the Eagles’ three defense tackles, including Fletcher Cox’s 115 games, will be… 115 games.

This team ain’t the Bengals or Dolphins, but they sure ain’t the 2017 Super Bowl champs, either.

Launch Monitor

Josh Allen has been rated best in the league on passes 19 yards and shorter according to Pro Football Focus. And worst in the league on passes 20 yards and beyond. That may need to change Sunday.

Philly has given up eight pass plays of 40 yards or more. Only Green Bay has allowed more. The Vikings spent the whole first half two weeks ago throwing the ball over the Eagles’ heads to Stefon Diggs and, basically, won the game with it.

Ryan Fitzpatrick proved that even the Bills defense can’t just throttle every team all season. The league is just not built for that. Carson Wentz has shown big time QB potential. Alshon Jeffrey is still a problem physically. If Matt Milano doesn’t play, the Bills don’t really have an answer for Zach Ertz (not that anybody really does).

Bottom line, it might take more than 20 points to win this game. The best plan for Buffalo to score against this Jim Schwartz defense is pushing the ball downfield through the air. The Bills may need to lean on Allen a bit more.

Then again…

Winter Is Coming

This could be the first real nasty weather game for the Bills. It should be comfortably warm, but it’s going to rain all Sunday morning and, potentially, well into the first half. Plus, the winds will be above 20 miles per hour and could gust much higher.

The nice thing for the Bills is Allen’s strong arm should still be effective on the throws he’s been hitting–19 yards and shorter. However, if the weather gets to the point where passing for anyone becomes an issue, that could be advantage Eagles. Philly has the 7th best run D in the league, three spots in front of the Bills.

In a bad weather game, a quick lead for the Bills could go a long way. If the locker room is coming apart, the Eagles are less likely to keep fighting when it’s no fun outside.

The Pick

The forecast raises the possibility of a real ugly game, enough to dismiss most reasonable analysis. In a “points at a premium” contest, keep in mind the Eagles have one of four kickers yet to miss on field goals or PAT this year. Jake Elliott is 8 of 8 on field goals and 17 of 17 on extra points. He’s a stern test for Buffalo’s highly rated placekick “defense”.

The NFC has been the varsity conference this year. Nine of the 15 teams under .500 are in the AFC and the AFC is 11-20 in interconference games so far. Philly’s 3-4 is likely much better than, say, Tennessee’s 3-4.

No matter where you might stand on how good Buffalo’s 5-1 start really is, there is no doubting they’ve been on the plus side of Lady Luck so far this year. At some point, that has to regress.

The Eagles are also the team who needs this game much worse. Their next three opponents are the Bears, Seahawks and Patriots. A loss to the Bills drops Philadelphia to 3-5 and likely kills their season. It would not surprise me in the least if this pick is wrong, but give me the Eagles 23-16.