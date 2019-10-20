Thad’s Three Things: Bills vs. Dolphins

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Duke Williams (82) celebrates with wide receiver John Brown (15) after Williams scored a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Three things that have me interested for the Bills week seven game against the Dolphins (wasn’t as hard to find as you’d think):

You Can Do FitzMagic

Look, the Dolphins are really that bad. Dead last in most defensive categories. Likely missing their starting center and their best two defensive backs against the Bills.

However, if there’s a position group that isn’t totally terrible, it might be the receivers. DeVante Parker and Mike Gesicki still have some high draft pick glow about them and undrafted rookie Preston Williams has quickly proved he belongs in the league.

Ryan Fitzpatrick is the perfect quarterback to possibly give these guys a chance. He’s not afraid to anticipate throws and try to squeeze small windows, even if both teams end up with ample opportunities to make catches.

With the Dolphins, that might be the only way to pass the ball. If Fitz has a good day and/or catches a few breaks with the balls that coulda/shoulda been intercepted, he can keep Miami hanging around a while.

The Game Within The Game

That actually leads me into my next “thing”. The Bills D has been phenomenal. Nearly perfect. If there’s one area to nitpick a bit, it’s turnovers. Buffalo’s eight takeaways so far land them 16th in the NFL (Granted, they’re down a game to most teams).

Considering the opponent, the game site and the Bills being nearly fully rested and healthy coming off a bye, I think the defense might be a little giddy at the chance to pad those turnover stats. They probably think they can score some points themselves in this week. The defensive players always talk about scoring as a weekly goal.

I wouldn’t be surprised at all if Bills Offense vs. Bills Defense is a closer score than Bills vs. Dolphins.

Josh’s Clean Sheet

The Josh Allen talk in Western New York this week has been about whether the second year QB can finally eclipse 300 yards in a game with the worst passing D in the league on the other sideline.

I’d like to see Allen put up his first interception and fumble free game. Officially, he’s already done that against the Giants, but Allen had a fumble negated by a quick whistle in that game.

The Bills are good enough and the Dolphins are bad enough that the Bills don’t need any Allen Hero Ball to win. Let’s see if he can get through 60 minutes without the ball going from his hands to the opponent’s.

The Pick

There isn’t much drama here. There’s very little to make anyone think Miami has a chance to stay close to the end, let alone win.

The Dolphins have played a touch better of late, pushing Washington to the buzzer at home last week after a couple of games that weren’t totally dead before the fourth quarter began. I just don’t see how Miami scores more than 10 points without a few Buffalo turnovers.

The Bills won as a 17 point underdog last year in Minnesota and I remember feeling as sure about that outcome as I do this one. The big difference: the underdog last year wasn’t tanking. I’ll take a push in the only outcome that is likely to be in doubt: give me the Bills 27-10.