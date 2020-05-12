Texas artists will be in Rangers lot for drive-in concerts

Breaking News
156 COVID-19 deaths, 1,852 confirmed cases in Monroe County, 93 hospitalized, 19 in ICU
Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

Texas artists will be in Rangers lot for drive-in concerts

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers season ticket holder Pat Green will be among the Texas artists who will play a series of drive-in concerts in the parking lot of the team’s new stadium that has not yet hosted a baseball game because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Eli Young Band, Whiskey Myers, along with Josh Abbott Band and Kevin Fowler, will also do hour-long acoustic sets during the Concert In Your Car series June 4-7 at Globe Life Field.

Organizers said Tuesday that 400 vehicles will be allowed in for the shows each night, with fans having to remain in their vehicles and listen to the performances through FM radio signals. General admission tickets, for $40 per vehicle, will have to be bought online in advance and will be scanned through the window for entry.

The parking lot being used, located between the new Globe Life Field and the team’s former home, Globe Life Park, could hold 800 to 1,000 vehicles. The capacity is being limited to allow plenty of room for social distancing. There will be no concessions or merchandise sales.

The first scheduled event at the new $1.2 billion stadium, which is also adjacent to the home stadium of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, was supposed to be a Chris Stapleton show on March 14 that included Willie Nelson. That concert was postponed, and later rescheduled for Nov. 21 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

High schools from several North Texas districts will hold graduation ceremonies inside the new baseball stadium, including some on the same days as the drive-in concerts that will begin at 9 p.m. each night.

Eli Young Band will perform the first concert June 4, followed the next night by Whiskey Myers. Green will perform June 6, with Josh Abbott Band and Fowler wrapping up the series June 7.

It is still unclear when the Rangers will play their first game there.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss