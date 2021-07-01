Ten games added to Red Wings season in lieu of playoffs

The good news for Red Wings fans is that there are now ten more games to enjoy their team this season.

The bad news is those games are in place of what would have been a postseason and likely eliminate any hope of a rally to a championship for Rochester.

It was announced on Thursday that minor leagues at class Double-A, High-A and Low-A will all have postseasons starting on September 21st. Triple-A teams will not have a playoff, but their seasons will be extended to October 3rd. That mirrors the conclusion of the major league regular season.

The champion of the Triple-A East and West leagues will simply be the team with the best regular season record when the games on October 3rd are concluded.

The extra ten games will be played in two five game series. One will run September 22-26 and the other will be September 29-October 3. Both series are Wednesday-Sunday. Presumably, each team will get to host one of the two five game sets. That means five more chances to see the Wings at Frontier Field this season.

After splitting a doubleheader on Thursday in Syracuse, the Wings sit at 21-30. They own the 5th worst record in the 20-team Triple-A East and are 14.5 games behind league leading Scranton.

While a rally to a top four record and a playoff spot was already unlikely, making up 15 games and passing 15 teams en route to a top regular season record is likely next to impossible even with three full months of the season to play.

In reality, there may not be too many among the Red Wings happy with the regular season extension. The traditional minor league season ends on Labor Day, in large part, because drawing fans to baseball games is an extremely tough ask during the first weeks of school and the football season.

Although any minor league franchise could desperately use a few more nights of having the ballpark open, games in late September will likely be little help.

It could be worse. One year and one day ago, the announcement came that there would be no minor league baseball at all in 2020.

Compared to last season, ten extra games tacked on to the end of the season is a dream.