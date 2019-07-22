Tavatanakit continues Symetra dominance with win in Rochester

Patty Tavatanakit was stuck in neutral.

Sure, her five shot lead had only withered to four. And sure, she was 11 holes away from a second straight Symetra Tour win.

But, she wasn’t making putts and it was frustrating.

So, Tavatanakit took the putter out the equation and holed a 92-yard wedge for eagle at number eight.

From there, the rest of the field did not have a chance.

The UCLA grad won the Danielle Downey Classic by a touchdown, tying a tournament record for margin of victory.

The eagle at eight led to birdies at 9, 10, 11 and a round of 5-under 67 to finish at minus-20.

“It was a perfect shot,” Tavatanakit said of the eagle at 8. “It was very unexpected.”

Tavatanakit has had one heckuva month.

She finished second at the Prisco Charity Championship to close out June. The next week, she flirted with 59 on Sunday at the LPGA Thornberry Creek Classic and ended up 15th. Then, last week, Tavatanakit recorded her first professional win (by three shots) at the Symetra Tour’s Donald Ross Classic.

Tavatanakit was relieved by the margin of victory in Rochester.

“My motto of my life is that I’m making dreams become a reality,” she said. “Apparently, I’m doing that right now. I’m living my dream. I’m really happy to be out here and to play golf.”

The prize for first place was $26,250. Jenny Coleman, playing with Tavatanakit, stuck an approach to three feet on 16 to grab solo second and a check of just under 17-grand.

In only four events, Tavatanakit is now fourth on the Symetra Tour money list. Everyone else in the top 13 has at least 10 starts. The top 10 at season’s end will graduate to the LPGA Tour next season.

It’s a near certainty that Tavatanakit will be among those 10. She’s only 19 years old.

She may yet have another gear.