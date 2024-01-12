WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Dyaisha Fair led Syracuse (13-2, 2-1 ACC) with 21 points in Thursday’s 77-56 win over Wake Forest (4-12, 0-4 ACC). She moved into sole possession of 16th on the NCAA Division I all-time scoring list for women’s basketball and needs 14 points to reach 3,000 for her career.

Fair had 10 of her 21 points in the first half to lead the Orange scoring. Syracuse led by as many as 15 in the opening half with the help of a 12-0 run to make it 24-9 but Wake Forest answered with a 10-1 run. Syracuse held on to a nine point advantage at halftime.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Syracuse shot 66.7 percent in the third quarter and opened the frame with a 10-0 run to extend its lead. Fair, Kyra Wood and Alyssa Latham each had six points in the quarter to combine for 18 of SU’s 25 points.

IT IS FAIR:

Fair inched closer to the 3,000 point milestone with her 25th 20-point performance of her Syracuse career. She led the team in scoring for the 10th time this season and 34th time since joining the Orange prior to last season.

OF NOTE:

Georgia Woolley had 15 points, her first 10+ point performance since 12/31 vs. Notre Dame.

All 10 of Syracuse’s available players saw action in the win.

Alyssa Latham had 11 points marking the ninth game in double figures of her SU career.

Marilena Triantafylli scored the second basket of her career late in the fourth quarter.

Syracuse shot 54.1 percent from the field in the win, the best shooting performance from the Orange in an ACC game this season.

UP NEXT:

Syracuse returns home to face Clemson at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14, at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange are 9-0 at the Dome this season and ride a 13-game win streak at home.