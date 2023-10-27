BLACKSBURG, V.A. (WSYR-TV) –

It was a very disappointing return from the bye week for the SU football team. The Orange went three-and-out on its first four possessions. Virginia Tech, meanwhile, scored points on its first six possessions. The Hokies led 30-3 at the half en route to a 38-10 victory.

Garrett Shrader and the offense could only muster 62 yards of offense in the first half. Shrader was sacked eight times in all by the Hokies defense. The team’s lone touchdown came on a short pass from Shrader to tight end Dan Villari in the third quarter.

Virginia Tech outgained the Orange 528 to 138 in total yards.

It’s the fourth straight lopsided loss for Syracuse. After a 4-0 start, SU drops to 4-4. Next up, is a home game against Boston College next Friday.