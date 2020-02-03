Live Now
Syracuse lacrosse takes down Yale in final tuneup before regular season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After two easier wins in scrimmage action against Hofstra and Vermont, the No. 5 ranked Syracuse men’s lacrosse team overcame a challenge to edge No. 3 Yale in its final scrimmage 18-13.

Jamesville-DeWitt graduate Griffin Cook (3 goals, 2 assists) and Loyola transfer Chase Scanlan (2 goals, 3 assists) led the way with 5 points each. Nine different players scored in the four quarter scrimmage.

Drake Porter had 4 saves in one half of work. The Orange won 17-36 faceoffs led by Jakob Phaup’s 11-18 effort.

Syracuse will open the season against Colgate on February 7th at 4pm on ACC Network. The Orange lost to Raiders 12-9 in the season opener last season.

