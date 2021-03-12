Syracuse drops heartbreaker at the buzzer to Virginia

Virginia’s Reece Beekman (2) celebrates after sinking the game winning shot at the buzzer to give the Cavalier’s a 72-69 victory over Syracuse on Thursday, March 11, 2021 during the ACC Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse’s run in the ACC Tournament came to a heartbreaking end on Thursday afternoon, falling to top-seed Virginia 72-69 at the buzzer.

With the game tied at 69, UVA freshman Reece Beekman would hit a three from the right wing as time expired, lifting the Cavaliers to the win over the Orange.

Syracuse controlled the action early on. SU raced out to a 24-14 lead ten minutes in. Buddy Boeheim and Robert Braswell combined for 25 points in the first half, helping Syracuse build a 39-36 halftime lead.

Virginia turned up the heat, opening the second half on an 8-2 run to take a 44-41 lead. Both teams would trade punches down the stretch. With two minutes to play, Syracuse trailed 67-61. Buddy Boeheim’s two free throws tied the game at 69, before Beekman’s buzzer-beater.

Buddy Boeheim scored a career-high 31 points, finishing 10-for-17 from the floor. Quincy Guerrier posted his eighth double-double of the season, chipping in 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Virginia was led by Sam Hauser who scored 21 points. He was one of four Cavaliers in double figures.

Syracuse’s three-game winning streak is snapped, falling to 16-9 this season. SU will now wait to see if they make the NCAA Tournament. The Selection Show is set for Sunday.