Syracuse drops 3rd straight falling in overtime at Wake Forest

Winston-Salem, North Carolina (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse fell on the road to Wake Forest in overtime Saturday afternoon 77-74. This loss drops the Orange to 7-8. It’s the first time Syracuse has been under .500 this late in a season since 1968-69.

Syracuse graduate forward Jimmy Boeheim had 21 points, senior guard Buddy Boeheim added 17 and senior forward Cole Swider contributed 10 points and 14 rebounds in the loss.

The Orange return to the Dome for three straight home games beginning with Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Jan. 11. The contest is set to start at 7:00 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ESPNU.