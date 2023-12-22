SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

It wasn’t pretty at times, but the Syracuse men’s basketball team closed out non-conference action on Thursday night, defeating Niagara 83-71.

Once again the SU bench providing a spark for the Orange. Maliq Brown, Quadir Copeland, Benny Williams and Kyle Cuffe Jr. combined for 40 points off of the bench.

Syracuse led by 10 at halftime, and by as many as 19 in the second half.

Judah Mintz paced the Orange with 18 points. Niagara’s Luke Bumbalough led all scorers, with a game-high 26 points.

SU has won four straight games, improving to 9-3 overall (0-1 in the ACC). Greg Paulus and Niagara drop to 3-8.

Syracuse returns to action on December 30th against Pittsburgh at the JMA Wireless Dome. It will be a noon tip on the CW.