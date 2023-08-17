ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Get ready basketball fans — “Monroe Madness” is coming back to Blue Cross Arena this fall!

Syracuse’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will be hosting a night of basketball for their fans in the Rochester area. Attendees can look forward to basketball-themed events, scrimmages, shooting competitions, and interactive fan competitions.

Fans will also be able to catch a glimpse of this year’s teams as they conduct scrimmages and then compete in a three-point shooting competition. Not only that, but the men’s team will also hold a dunk contest.

“After the success of last year’s Monroe Madness, we knew we had to find a way to bring Syracuse Basketball back to our fans in the Rochester area,” said John Wildhack, Syracuse’s Director of Athletics. “Deepening our ties with Monroe County continues to be a priority for the Orange Athletics and the University.”

“Monroe Madness” will be held at the Blue Cross Arena on Saturday, October 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online by clicking here.