Jim Boeheim announces he’s out of quarantine on Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Thursday Syracuse men’s basketball head coach Jim Boeheim was a guest on the Danny Parkins Radio Show in Chicago. Boeheim told Parkins that he’ll be out of quarantine on Friday.

Last week, Boeheim announced on social media that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He also stated on the show Thursday, that it was another Syracuse player that tested positive.

Syracuse University has not released who that player is. They also have not giving an update on how testing has gone this week.

Right now, the men’s basketball program remains on pause.

Syracuse is set to open the season at home against Bryant on Friday, November 27.