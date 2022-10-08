ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Syracuse men’s and women’s basketball teams took the quick trip to Rochester to participate in “Monroe Madness” in front of an Orange-clad crowd at the Blue Cross Arena on Friday night.

The Orange conducted drills, dunk and three-point competitions to go along with scrimmages by both teams. Syracuse basketball began practices just over a week ago and men’s coach Jim Boeheim was excited for his team to get out of the Syracuse area.

“It’s great for our young players to get and come and play in front of people,” said Boeheim, who is a Lyons native. “Playing in the gym by themselves the last couple weeks, it was good for us to come out here. We have great fans in Rochester we always have.”

The women’s team featured two former Rochester area players. Senior guard Dyaisha Fair played at Edison Tech and sophomore forward was a prep standout at Bishop Kearney. Both players competed at Buffalo before transferring to Syracuse prior to the 2022-23 season.

“I mean I never played in here,” said Fair. “It’s really crazy it felt good. It felt right. It felt like home. It felt different too as well. They always had the guys in here they never had us in here so it felt different.”

Both Boeheim and Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack stated that they hoped to return to Rochester in the near future.

“I just think it’s really important for us to be in this market,” said Wildhack. “We have so alumni so many fans. So to bring our teams to Rochester it’s a way to grow our fanbase. It’s a way to say thank you to Rochester. They come see us so it’s good for us to come see them.”

The Syracuse men will hold their first exhibition game against Indiana PA at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday, October 25th. The women will host their one and only tune-up against Le Moyne on Thursday, November 3rd.