Swiss attorney general gets 4 more years amid FIFA fallout

Re-elected Swiss Federal Prosecutor Michael Lauber, on the left, receives congratulations from Nicoletta della Valle, Director Fedpol, right, during the autumn session of the Swiss Federal Council in Bern, Switzerland, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Switzerland’s lawmakers have given attorney general Michael Lauber four more years in office, he was renewed for a third mandate. (Peter Schneider/Keystone via AP)

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Switzerland’s lawmakers have given embattled attorney general Michael Lauber four more years in office despite criticism of his handling of corruption investigations linked to soccer governing body FIFA.

Lauber was renewed for a third mandate with the support of 129 federal lawmakers among 243 valid votes on Wednesday. A parliamentary judicial panel had recommended rejecting Lauber.

A scheduled vote in June was delayed in fallout from reports of a third and undeclared meeting between Lauber and FIFA president Gianni Infantino in June 2017.

Though Lauber has been recused from 25 FIFA-related criminal proceedings — by order of Switzerland’s federal criminal court in June — lawyers for some defendants have argued his actions have harmed the integrity of investigations.

Criminal proceedings are open against former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, former secretary general Jerome Valcke and Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the Paris Saint-Germain president who is a member of European soccer body UEFA’s executive committee. They deny wrongdoing and have not been charged.

Three members of the German organizing committee for the 2006 World Cup and then-FIFA secretary general Urs Linsi have been charged with fraud or complicity in fraud.

Lauber previously acknowledged two undeclared meetings in 2016 when they were reported in the Football Leaks series last November.

Reports in April of a third meeting where Lauber also took no notes led to the office overseeing Swiss federal prosecutors opening a disciplinary case.

Swiss federal prosecutors are in their fifth year of investigating suspected wrongdoing linked to international soccer officials.

They have shared evidence with the U.S. Department of Justice which has secured more than 40 guilty pleas, convictions and indictments in its sprawling and ongoing soccer investigation.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports