Sutherland in, but Wayne stops all Pittsford final in PKs

Sutherland and Mendon had not met in an all Pittsford sectional boys soccer final since 2013.

By the slimmest of margins, they will have to wait one more year.

Dylan Cook potted the game winner in the sixth round of penalties to give (2)Wayne a 4-3 PK win over (3)Mendon and send the Eagles to the Class A2 championship.

Top seeded Sutherland won the opening Class A2 semifinal 1-0 over (4)Honeoye Falls-Lima on Eric Wang’s goal early in the second half.

Wang jumped on a long pass from Will Bowen to score the game’s only goal. Sutherland was clearly the better team, but Brian Reinke was dazzling in net for the Cougars and gave HF-L a chance late.

The Cougars very nearly tied it at the buzzer, but a last second shot deflected just high and wide of the upper corner.

Wayne opened the scoring in the second semifinal late in the first half on a weird play. Matt Gentile took a corner kick and the first touch rebounded the ball all the way back to him in the corner. He took his time and buried the next attempt in the far corner for a 1-0 Eagles lead.

Pierce VanThuysen equalized for Mendon early in the second half after a long solo run. The game went to overtime and penalties from there.

Both teams converted 3 of 5 penalties in the scheduled tiebreaking rounds. Cullen Bock made a save for Wayne in the first extra round and Dylan Cook scored the winner.

Sutherland and Wayne will play for all the Class A2 marbles Friday evening at Hilton. Kickoff is scheduled for 5pm.