SU women’s basketball team plays UConn Tuesday in 2nd round of NCAA tournament

(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University women’s basketball team is showing off their moves as they go dancing in the NCAA tournament.

On Sunday, the team knocked off South Dakota State in its first tournament game.

Next up they’ll face #1-seeded UConn Tuesday at 9 p.m. That game will air on ESPN.

The UConn Lady Huskies are the best program in all of women’s college basketball. Coach Quentin Hillsman says he knows Syracuse is the underdog coming into this game by 18 and a half points, but the team had an impressive showing over the weekend.