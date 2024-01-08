SYRACUSE, N.Y. — No. 25 Syracuse (12-2, 2-1 ACC) returned to the win column with a 71-64 victory against Boston College (9-7, 1-2 ACC) in the JMA Wireless Dome on Sunday. Grad student Dyaisha Fair led all scorers with 21 points, while freshman Sophie Burrows recorded a career-high 17 points.
The Orange improve to 9-0 at home, marking the second-straight year Syracuse has started the season with nine-consecutive wins on its home court under the direction of head coach Felisha Legette-Jack. Overall, ‘Cuse has won 13-straight games in the JMA Dome.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Syracuse got off to a slow start, missing its first eight shots, but Fair’s free throw with 47 seconds on the clock gave the Orange an 11-10 lead after the first quarter. ‘Cuse started to pull away in the second quarter. A pair of free throws by Burrows gave Syracuse a 17-16 lead and sparked the Orange on a 17-5 scoring run. Kyra Wood capped the run with a layup that gave Syracuse its largest lead of the first half, 31-21. Boston College’s Dontavia Waggoner hit a free throw with two seconds left to send Syracuse into the locker room with a 32-22 halftime lead.
The ‘Cuse offense continued to click after intermission as the Orange scored the first nine points of the third quarter to take a 41-22 lead. Syracuse led, 52-38, after three quarters before Boston College fought back and used an 8-0 scoring run to cut the deficit to seven, 56-49, with 5:38 remaining. The Eagles twice got within five in the final minute of play, but the Orange hit 9-of-10 free throws over the final 60 seconds to secure the victory.
NOTABLE NUMBERS
- Fair moved into sole possession of 17th place on the NCAA Division I career scoring list with her performance against the Eagles, increasing her career total to 2,965.
- Burrows and Saniaa Wilson both pulled down eight rebounds for the Orange. It was a career high for Burrows.
- Syracuse scored 20 or more points in both the second and third quarters. It marked the first time the Orange have reached 20 points in consecutive quarters.
- Every player who saw action for the Orange scored.
UP NEXT
Syracuse goes back on the road to take on Wake Forest on Thursday, January 11 at 11:30 a.m.