(WSYR-TV) In the latest AP poll of the top 25 teams in college football, the Syracuse University football team moved up 1 spot to 21 after their 24-0 victory over Liberty on Saturday evening.

The Orange remained in the 22nd slot in the coaches poll.

Clemson is still the only other ACC team ranked, claiming the top spot in both polls.

Syracuse’s next game is at noon this Saturday as they visit the Maryland Terrapins. The game will air on ESPN.