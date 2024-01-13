CHAPEL, HILL, N.C. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team suffered its worst ACC loss in program history on Saturday, falling at #7 North Carolina 103-67.

Things went south for the ‘Cuse in a hurry. North Carolina built a 12-point lead just seven minutes in. RJ Davis spearheaded the Tar Heels charge. Davis scored 15, of his game-high 22 points in the first half. The lone bright spots for Syracuse in the first half was the play of Judah Mintz and Chris Bell. That duo combined for 20 of Syracuse 30 points in the first half. Syracuse though trailed by 22-points at the break.

UNC would continue to pour it on after halftime, as five Tar Heels would finish in double figures. Armando Bacot posted his 8th double-double of the season with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Judah Mintz led the Orange with 21 points in the loss.

Syracuse was held to just 36% shooting from the field. The Orange turned the ball over 17 times. North Carolina out rebounded SU by 23.

Syracuse is now 0-7 all-time at the Dean Smith Center.

The loss drops Syracuse to 11-5 (2-3 in the ACC). North Carolina improves to 13-3 overall (5-0 in the ACC).

SU will look to bounce back on Tuesday at Pittsburgh. It’s a 7 p.m. start at the Petersen Events Center, and you can watch the game on ESPN2.