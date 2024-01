SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a rematch of their December meetup in the Dome, the Syracuse University men’s basketball team headed to Pittsburgh to take on the Panthers.

SU won against Pitt. The final score was 69-58.

The Orange now head home and will take on the Miami Hurricanes Saturday inside the JMA Wireless Dome.

It’s a noon tip inside the Dome. The game will also be broadcast on ESPN2.