SU beats Cornell 72-53 in ‘Battle of the Boeheims’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The third installment of the “Battle of the Boeheims” was the best one yet for the Hall of Famer’s boys.

Jimmy Boeheim led all scorers with 25 points as he helped Cornell hang around for much of the night. The Big Red took the lead late in the first half and only trailed by one point at the break, 26-25. However, Syracuse was able to pull away late for the 72-53 victory. Buddy Boeheim chipped in with 16 points for the Orange as SU improves to 3-1 on the young season.

Juli Boeheim(center) wears the latest shirt in the ‘Battle of the Boeheims’ series

Elijah Hughes was the high scorer for the home team dropping in 22 points. Quincy Guerrier was the only other player in double figures for Syracuse. The freshman from Canada finished with 10 points to go along with five rebounds.

After a slow start, SU finished at 47% from the field while Cornell was held to just 35% shooting on the night.

This marks the 40th straight win for Syracuse over the Big Red. Next up for the Orange is a visit from Bucknell on Saturday. From here, 1-4 Cornell travels to Coppin State on Saturday looking to end its four-game losing streak.