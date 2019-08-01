Strength of late friend propels Devin Singletary

Devin Singletary says he would not be a pro football player without Greg Bryant.

“He always told me, ‘Man, you great. Every time you step on that field, tell yourself you’re the best one out there and go to work’,” Singletary said.

When Singletary was a freshman at American Heritage high school in Florida, Bryant was the senior star. He would soon attend Notre Dame.

Coaches wanted Bryant to become Singletary’s mentor, but he actually became much more.



“That was like my big brother,” Singletary said. “We could go places together. I could call him for anything. Whatever it may be, he’ll be there for me.”

Big brother was also a big example.

“He was a five star athlete,” Singletary said. “I see him work hard on and off the field, day in and day out, go to work. So, that just shows me a different level of standards when it come to playing football.”

However, tragedy struck in 2016.

Bryant was shot and killed while driving a car on Interstate 95 in Florida. Singletary got the call about the incident around 5am the next morning.



“I was like, ‘no, this can’t be real. It can’t be true’. But, it was,” he said.

Singletary is convinced that, if Bryant were still alive today, he would also be in the NFL.

He’s also convinced that his draft day, at least spiritually, was the draft day for his friend.

“Greg would want me to be strong and continue to do great things,” Singletary said. “When I say my prayers, when I’m stepping out on the field, I ask him to play through me and be with me. I believe he’s been doing that.”

And still helping Singletary find the right path.