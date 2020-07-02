State guidelines on professional sports says no fans are allowed to attend

(WIVB) — New York State says no live audience, fans, or spectators are allowed to attend or permitted to enter any professional sports venue, even if an outdoor venue.

This is part of the newly released “Professional Sports Competitions” guidelines on the Reopening New York website.

New York has issued its long-awaited guidance for professional sports competitions. At this time professional sports may resume games but "no live audience, fans, or spectators will be authorized to attend … at the time of publication." More:https://t.co/NjzmZpXTE6 pic.twitter.com/lE0db8fgOz — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) July 1, 2020

The state will also not allow fans to congregate outside of the venue, and a security plan must be implemented to disperse any individuals gathering.

Individuals allowed on or near the field will be limited to only athletes, essential team staff, like coaches, and others deemed necessary. To add to that, team staff and athletes on the sidelines must maintain appropriate social distancing at all times and must minimize congregating.

State guidelines also say in-person gatherings such as team meetings and coaching briefings must be limited as much as possible.

Face coverings must be worn inside the venue at all times, excluding when athletes are engaged in training, warming up, or during play.

Athletes must have the face coverings after completion of those activities, or before active competition, such as standing or sitting on the guidelines.