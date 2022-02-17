Our teams of the week come from Lyons and East

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We’re closing the book on the Section V winter regular seasons and turning our attention to the playoffs as AJ Feldman and Carl Jones get you geared up for sectional action.

0:00-4:35- Carl discusses East Rochester girls basketball and his recent profile of the team.

4:35-10:30- AJ talks about Canandaigua girls basketball and how their stingy defense could send them deep into the Class A bracket.

10:30-18:40- Carl and AJ hype up their teams of the week, Lyons girls basketball and East boys basketball

18:40-24:50- Carl and AJ turn the spotlight on their under-the-radar teams, Pal-Mac and Dansville boys basketball

24:50-30:39- We preview two of the top matchups in the first round of play in Class A girls basketball