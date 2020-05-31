1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Sports School: Rochester native and NCAA referee Jeffrey Anderson explains block/charge

Sports

Final Four ref explains basketball's most difficult call

Posted: / Updated:

It’s one of the most difficult calls in basketball, and maybe all of sports.

An offensive player is driving to the basket and a defensive player steps up and there’s a collision.

Is it a charge on the offense? Or a block on the defense?

Rochester native and NCAA referee Jeffrey Anderson breaks it all down in this week’s sports school.

“A charge foul is if I have established legal guarding position- two feet on the floor, facing the opponent. I’m allowed to move to maintain legal defense. So, therefore, I’m allowed to move laterally, obliquely- meaning that’s sliding to the side, and stay in front of him,” says Anderson.

“The charge comes from if he hits me in my torso. If he hasn’t gotten by me and I’m legally guarding him, and you’ve deemed him legally guarding him, then that would be a foul on the offensive player,” he says.

The foul on the defensive player occurs when the defender is not in legal guarding position.

“So, let’s just say we’re driving to the basket, now, I’m not guarding this person and I come over. But I arrive late and there’s contact. That’s where we get our block from. If the dribbler takes off and leaves his feet before the defender gets there, it’s an automatic block,” says Anderson.

It’s a difficult call to get right, one that Anderson says most fans, players, and even coaches don’t get quite right.

“For any person watching the game, see where the defensive person came from and see where the defensive person came from and see what he was doing. Was he already there,” says Anderson. “Was his feet there. If he was there, then, even though it might be your team, if that guy runs him over it’s a charge.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss