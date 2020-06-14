1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Spanish league to file charges against fan who invaded field

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

A supporter invades the pitch during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Mallorca and FC Barcelona at Son Moix Stadium in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Saturday, June 13, 2020. With virtual crowds, daily matches and lots of testing for the coronavirus, soccer is coming back to Spain. The Spanish league resumes this week more than three months after it was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Francisco Ubilla)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league said Sunday it will file criminal charges against the fan who ran onto the field during Barcelona’s match at Mallorca.

Saturday’s match was played without fans but the youngster wearing an Argentina soccer jersey made it past security and took a photo of himself a few meters in front of Barcelona defender Jordi Alba.

The league said the fan, who was not wearing a mask or gloves when he entered the field early in the second half, disobeyed orders from security personnel and broke health safety laws in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The league condemned the fan’s actions and said they “constituted a crime.” It said such actions “jeopardize everyone’s health and the integrity of the competition.”

The fan told Spanish media his goal was to take a photo with Argentina star Lionel Messi, but he didn’t have time to do it before security officers arrived to take him off the field.

He said he entered the San Moix Stadium by jumping over a fence and then came down from the stands to the field.

The youngster said he was released by police after they noted his details and had him sign a document. He said they made him delete the photo taken with Alba.

The Mundo Deportivo sports daily said the fan is of French origin but has lived in Mallorca his whole life.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss