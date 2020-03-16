Spain says he still has more to prove in Buffalo

Quinton Spain said after the 2019 season he wanted to stay in Buffalo without testing free agency.

On Tuesday, Spain confirmed that attitude never changed.

The Bills officially announced Monday at Noon that Spain is returning to Buffalo on a three year contract.

WROC-TV Sports Director Thad Brown confirmed Spain would re-sign last Thursday.

Spain said the system and “everything (Sean) McDermott has going” were big parts of why he is staying in Western New York.

“It’s the same system with the same group. The chemistry is there. All we have to do is keep it up,” Spain said via a conference call with the Bills media on Monday afternoon.

The team confirmed that the contract is for three years. Reportedly, Spain will be paid 15 million dollars.

It’s no small achievement for a player who went undrafted in 2015. It’s a status he wears as a badge of honor. The name on his Twitter address is “Mr. Undrafted”. He also owns a jacket that says “undrafted” on it.

“It’s on back, so it’s always on me. That’s my mindset (being undrafted),” Spain said. “Being undrafted… my mindset is to be the last offensive lineman out there playing.”

He became the Titans starter at guard in the 11th game of his rookie season. He’s remained a starter almost every game since.

It still wasn’t enough to make Spain a priority free agent last offseason. The Bills didn’t land him on a one year contract until early in April, weeks after free agency opened.

Spain was not concerned.

“I earned my respect (in Tennessee),” he said. “I told my agent I’ll take a one year prove it deal. I’m just happy the Bills signed me.”

The Bills were, too. Spain was a key member of a much improved offensive line. He was not lauded much for his work across the league. Spain took it upon himself to point out via Twitter that he did not allow a sack in 2019.

Spain’s new contract gives him the 33rd largest per year salary (assuming the $5M per season report is true) among guards in the NFL.

He probably could have signed for more had he hit the open market. He’s still happy and excited to be staying in Buffalo.

“It took me a while to get to this contract,” Spain said. “I know I’m better than what people think I am. I just needed to prove it. I still have stuff to prove.”

Spain remains with a Bills team that is coming off a disappointing first round playoff exit and could be close to achieving more. He says it’s a team that’s never going to quit.

“We gonna play every four quarters. There are no I’s, none of that on this team,” Spain said. We have the same goal. We want to win games.”

Spain made sure he will continue to be a part of that.