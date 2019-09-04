Solving the Jets week one mystery

Every week one game in the NFL has a degree of uncertainty.

There are always new players in new places, but the Jets are one of the teams with a pair of brand new coordinators this year.

There’s no film on how Adam Gase might run his offense with Sam Darnold or what Gregg Williams will do with Jamal Adams and the Jets defense.

The good news is there is plenty of film on what Gase and Williams have done with other teams, including last year in Miami (Gase) and Cleveland (Williams).

And that does help.

“A lot,” Pat DiMarco said. “Obviously, it’s different personnel, different body types in certain positions. But schematically, you can only do a certain number of things. So, we kinda have a good idea of what we think they’re gonna do.”

That goes especially for Gase, who faced the Bills twice a year the last three seasons.

“We have a good idea of what he likes to do,” Lorenzo Alexander said. “Really just trying to study on those foundational pieces of his offense and then have to react to any new schemes they come up with week one that we haven’t seen.”

Usually, it takes four games of film before a team believes they have enough of a feel for what an opponent wants to do. Preseason film of vanilla game plans does not count.

“They could have a whole new playbook,” Micah Hyde said, adding that playbook could be changed completely from last year to this year or from the preseason to the regular season. “You’ve got to anticipate there’s some plays you’ve seen and some plays that you just have to go out there and do. If you don’t know and you’ve never seen it before, then rely on your fundamentals and go out there and play football.”

“It’s nothing that guys haven’t seen before. It’s just ball,” Dion Dawkins said. “Whether it’s a three down front, a four down front, a diamond front, it’s just ball.”

Alexander explained film study this way: Review what Gase and Williams have done on their old teams to understand the framework of their schemes. Then, study the Jets film to learn about your individual, 1 on 1 matchup.

Part of preparing for a team with new coordinators is admitting there’s a chunk of things you won’t know.

“At some point, we’re going to have to be able to adjust to whatever they’re doing because we don’t know exactly how it’s going to come out week one with new coordinators,” DiMarco said. “We’re up for it and we’re ready.”

The good news about all the questions in week one is that the Bills have been getting ready for them since the schedule was announced back in April.

That’s almost five months to find answers.