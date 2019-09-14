Solheim Cup: Korda sisters deliver again for US in foursomes

Danielle Kang of the US during the Fourballs match `gaint Europe in the Solheim cup at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

GLENEAGLES, Scotland (AP) — The dream team was reunited and the Korda sisters delivered again for the United States in a record-tying win at the Solheim Cup.

The performance of Morgan Pressel and Marina Alex was just as impressive Saturday.

The U.S. team kept in touch with Europe by sharing the morning foursomes 2-2 on a blustery Day 2 at Gleneagles, leaving the score at 6 1/2-5 ½ to the Europeans.

Some familiar faces brought home the points for the Americans.

Jessica and Nelly Korda — the first sisters to play together at a Solheim Cup — won in another blowout, beating Carlota Ciganda and Bronte Law 6 and 5 to tie the record for the heaviest margin of victory in foursomes. It followed up a 6-and-4 win in the same alternate-shot format on Friday before they were split up for the fourballs.

“She’s my best friend. So she knows me so well. She knows how to push my buttons and she knows how to calm me down, too,” said Nelly Korda, at 21 the younger of the sisters by five years. “She did a lot of that today, (the) calming down part, not pushing my buttons.

“But it was a good team effort today, which we needed because it was a tough day out there.”

Pressel, playing in her sixth Solheim Cup, and Alex, one of six U.S. rookies this year, lost four holes from Nos. 2-6 against Anna Nordqvist and Anne van Dam before launching an astonishing fightback in winds that reached speeds of 32 mph (51 kph) on the PGA Centenary Course.

The Americans won seven of the next nine holes, eventually securing a 2-and-1 victory.

“That’s what match play is all about. That’s how this event, the emotions can change at the drop of a hat,” Pressel said. “And once the momentum shifted toward us, we rode it the whole way back.”

Europe won the other two matches through pairings yet to lose this week.

Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier won in foursomes for the second time this week, beating Lizette Salas and Ally McDonald 3 and 2. Salas stood out Saturday morning by wearing giant, thick earmuffs to accompany the hand-warmer around her waist.

Charley Hull and Azahara Munoz defeated Danielle Kang and Megan Khang, 4 and 3, and have 2 1/2 points from three matches.

The fourballs are still to come Saturday, before the singles on Sunday.

Fourballs pairings (European team first):

Suzann Pettersen and Anne van Dam vs. Brittany Altomare and Annie Park (1140 GMT, 7:40 a.m. ET)

Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Caroline Masson vs. Lexi Thompson and Marina Alex (1155 GMT, 7:55 a.m. ET)

Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier vs. Ally McDonald and Angel Yin (1210 GMT, 8:10 a.m. ET)

Carlota Ciganda and Azahara Munoz vs. Lizette Salas and Danielle Kang (1225 GMT, 8:25 a.m. ET)

