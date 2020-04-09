1  of  75
Slugger Mark Reynolds says he’s retiring after 13-year run

Mark Reynolds

FILE – In this July 19, 2010, file photo, Arizona Diamondbacks’ Mark Reynolds watches his three-run home run against the New York Mets during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Phoenix. Reynolds is retiring after hitting 298 homers over 13 seasons with eight teams. The 36-year-old made the announcement Thursday, April 9, 2020, on SiriusXM Radio. When the free agent was asked whether he still was pursuing a new team, Reynolds said he’s “moved beyond that, I’ve retired.” He added that he’s enjoying spending time with his family and it was time for him “to find something else to do.” (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

PHOENIX (AP) — Slugger Mark Reynolds is retiring after hitting 298 homers over 13 seasons with eight teams.

The 36-year-old made the announcement Thursday on SiriusXM Radio. When the free agent was asked whether he still was pursuing a new team, Reynolds said he’s “moved beyond that, I’ve retired.” He added that he’s enjoying spending time with his family and it was time for him “to find something else to do.”

Reynolds was a prime example of the rise of all-or-nothing masher. His best years came with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He hit .260 in 2009 and set career highs 44 homers and what is still a big league record 223 strikeouts. The previous year he had become the first batter to reach 200, and he has three of the 13 200-strikeout seasons by big league batters.

He hit at least 30 homers four times and led the majors in strikeouts three times. He had a .236 batting average and split most of his time in the field between third base and first base.

After four years with the D-backs, he bounced among the Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Indians, New York Yankees, Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals over five seasons with varying amounts of success.

He had a late-career resurgence with Colorado and hit 30 homers in 2017, but when he returned to the Rockies last year he batted .170 with a career-low four homers and 20 RBIs in 162 plate appearances.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

