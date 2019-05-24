Volunteers make sure Senior PGA Championship runs smoothly at Oak Hill

Breaking News
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Volunteers play a big part in the success of every PGA Tour including the one taking place at Oak Hill Country Club this week.

They will work countless hours as the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship rounds get underway.

“I assist with people selecting the merchandise, trying to figure out sizes,” explained Mike Ewanow.

This is the first time Ewanow has volunteered for the Senior PGA Championship. He’s a people-person and says his designated area at the PGA Shop is a perfect fit for him.

“I love golf obviously, and it’s a good opportunity not only to see players that you see on TV all the time, but you can meet them first hand and up close. Also, you get to meet a lot of interesting people. I love to socialize,” he says.

He is one of 1,750 volunteers at Oak Hill this week.

