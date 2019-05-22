Son of Rochester golf legend caddying at Senior PGA Championship

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Rochester is well-represented at the Senior PGA Championship and that includes more than the players.

The Kircher name is highly regarded in the Rochester golf community. John Kircher is one of the area’s best-ever local players.

John’s son JP Kircher is in the field this week as a caddy. JP is a heckuva player himself and lives in Georgia now. One of the pros at his club, James Mason, qualified for a spot in the championship at Oak Hill.

Kircher caddied seven years at Oak Hill as a kid and when Mason offered him the job this week, he couldn’t pass up the opportunity.

Kircher and Mason tee off Wednesday from the tenth tee at 12:10 p.m.

