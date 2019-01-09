Micheel expected back in Rochester this May

ST LOUIS, MO – AUGUST 10: Shaun Micheel of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club on August 10, 2018 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Shaun Micheel got an extra birthday present this year.

The 2003 PGA Champion turned 50 on Saturday. As a result, he is now eligible to participate in PGA Champions Tour events.

He also can now be invited to the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club.

The PGA of America sent a letter to Micheel saying exactly that and Micheel tweeted a picture of it Tuesday night with the caption: “I look forward to some cooking classes in May.”

Micheel won his only major championship at Oak Hill in 2003 thanks to one of the iconic shots in golf: a 7-iron from 173 yards out on 18 that rolled to within inches of the hole. It set up a birdie that sealed a two shot win over Chad Campbell.

He now has a chance to take on Rochester’s famous Donald Ross design one more time.