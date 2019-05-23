Golfers return to course after storms stymie play at Senior PGA Championship

PITTSFORD, NY (WROC) — Golfers have returned to the course after thunderstorms delayed play at the Senior PGA Championship in Pittsford.

Play was suspended for more than two hours Thursday morning at Oak Hill Country Club after rain and thunder pushed through western New York.

At the time of the delay, a number of golfers, including John Daly and Jeff Sluman, who were grouped together, had not teed off.

Play is set to resume at 1:45 p.m.; golfers with afternoon tee times will be delayed by an hour.

Fans escaping Oak Hill before weather hits@seniorpgachamp pic.twitter.com/KeTljxPp52— Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) May 23, 2019