2008 Senior PGA champ Jay Haas added to ‘Hill of Fame’

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Oak Hill Country Club’s Hill of Fame does not include just the greats of golf. President Dwight Eisenhower is among the plaques on the trees next to the 13th green. Wednesday, another man was added to this very exclusive club: 2008 Senior PGA Champ Jay Haas was this year’s inductee.

The ceremony took place Wednesday afternoon at Oak Hill. Haas learned about the award decades ago. His caddy this week is Bill Harmon. The brother of legendary and long-time Oak Hill head pro Craig Harmon.

Haas literally did not believe the club when they called to inform him of the induction.

He says, “I look at those names and looked at them from afar, and all of those, whether it be a Hall of Fame or the Hill of Fame, whatever it might be, I don’t put myself in that category at all.”