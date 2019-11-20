Section V faces referee shortage at the brink of boys basketball season

Section V (WROC) — The start of the boys basketball season is in jeopardy because of a dispute between officials and Section V.

There are only a handful of referees available at the moment for the start of the boys basketball season on November 22. If that doesn’t change, games could be postponed in a matter of days.

While the removal of compensation for mileage sparked the impasse, multiple sources say that game assignments are the primary issue for the shortage.

With mileage fees out of the way, officials claim Section V is scheduling them for games further away — Section V is the state’s largest section.

Board 60, the organization that oversees officials, wants that scheduling power. Additional security for officials is also a major point of contention.

There’s already been a folder full of legal action filed in both directions. Officials had a meeting Tuesday, and Section V has one Wednesday.

News 8 reached out to Section V officials Tuesday night but has not heard back.