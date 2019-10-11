wxbanner

Section V Best: October 10, 2019

  1. Chloe DeLyser, Marion — A staple in Section V Best, she scored five goals this week. Already the all-time leading scorer in Section V history, she needs six more goals to tie the national record of 316, seven more to break it. Marion hosts Williamson on Friday night.
  2. SherRon Davis, Eastrige — In perhaps the game of the year, Davis with the stop of a lifetime. Makes a tackle just short of the goalline with 18 seconds left to keep Wilson from taking the lead. The Lancers hang on for a 33-32 win.
  3. Tyler Szalkowski, Aquinas — Threw for 238 yards and four touchdowns as the L’il Irish won their fourth straight by doubling up Pittsford last Friday. Aquinas is ranked 13th in the state.
  4. Emma Robinson, Pal-Mac — A four goal evening for the Red Raider in an 8-0 win over Waterloo. Pal-Mac has won eight straight games.
  5. Jessica Rinere, Penfield — Backed up a hat trick in a 4-0 win over Fairport on Monday, in the process broke the school’s all-time leading scoring record which lasted 20 years. Rinere has scored 64 times for Penfield.

