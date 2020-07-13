1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

SEC Continuing to Mull Options as Conference-Only Schedule May be End Result

Sports

by: Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — On Friday, the Pac-12 joined the Big Ten in going to a conference-only season this fall.

Among the Power 5 that leaves the SEC, Big 12 and ACC with decisions to make. The SEC will hold a meeting on Monday regarding its status, but has said previously it wants to wait until later in July to make a decision. The meeting on Monday was scheduled before the Pac-12 made its announcement on Friday. The Big 12 and ACC have also stated plans for a late July decision.

However, with the coronavirus pandemic not slowing down it seems less and less likely anything more than a conference-only schedule can be played. Maybe a bigger question is even if the season starts will it be able to finish?

Major League Baseball and the NBA are attempting to play shortened seasons. Obviously much of college football and athletics will be keeping an eye on how that goes.

Even if each of the Power 5 go to conference-only games the starting dates will be in question. The Big Ten is still hoping to get in 10 league games. It appears the Pac-12 will delay its start due to Los Angeles being one of the nation’s hot spots. Both UCLA and USC are located there.

What would a conference-only schedule look like for the University of Arkansas? That would mean games against Nevada, Notre Dame, Charleston Southern and ULM wouldn’t be played.

The current SEC schedule for Arkansas which would likely see dates change if they go to conference-only games includes at Mississippi State (Sept. 19), Texas A&M (Sept. 26 in Arlington), Alabama (Oct. 10), LSU (Oct. 17), Tennessee (Oct. 31), at Auburn (Nov. 7), Ole Miss (Nov. 14) and Missouri (Nov. 28 in Kansas City).

There’s so many questions remaining even if all the Power 5 go to conference-only games. The questions of fans in stands, media access, students attending games and many more.

The chances of moving college football to the spring will only be last resort according to multiple sources though that option remains on the table.

