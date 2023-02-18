Camryn Cole reacts after clearing 6 feet in the high jump, the first girl in the country to jump that high. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Schroeder track and field stars Camryn Cole and Corintia Griffith made history at the Section V track and field championships on Saturday.

Cole became the first high school girl in the country to clear 6 feet in the high jump. Her jump of 6’0” broke her own Section V record that she set earlier this year.

Camryn Cole of @SchroederSports stands alone across the country, the ONLY high school girl to clear 6 feet in the high jump this year.



"I've been dreaming about this for a year."@News_8 @MileSplitNY @TrackWebster @TrackWebster @GoNUtrack @PrimetimeBall_ pic.twitter.com/azeJKQ3ZYu — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) February 18, 2023

“The adrenaline was crazy. I was so excited,” said Cole of her jump. “I was like, ‘oh my God’. It was just amazing because obviously, I’d never done that before. So it was a PR but I’ve been dreaming about this for like a year.”

Cole also took first place in the 55m hurdles with a time of 8.54 seconds and first in the long jump with a leap of 19′ 7¾”.

Griffith set the state record with a 41′ 11½” mark in the triple jump. Her jump is the second-best in the country for a high school girl this year.

Griffith finished second to Cole in the long jump with a jump of 18′ 5¾”. She also took third in the 300m dash with a time of 41.68 seconds.

Schroeder took the team title with 93 points in Class A1. Victor came in second with 68 points and Rush-Henrietta took third with 66 points.

McQuaid took first place in the boys competition with 90 points. Brenton Paladino won the high jump (6′ 0″) and freshman Rhoan Kaulder took first place in both the long jump (22′ 7½”)and 300m dash (35.52 seconds) for the Knights.

Full results of the championship can be found here.