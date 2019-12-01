San Francisco has kicker Robbie Gould back against Ravens

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack sits on the bench late in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 42-20. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

The San Francisco 49ers will have kicker Robbie Gould back for their big game with Baltimore.

The veteran kicker had missed the past three games with an injured quad, and the 49ers went 2-1 without Gould.

The Ravens get Michael Pierce back after the defensive tackle missed the past two games with an injured ankle.

The Cleveland Browns will be without safety Damarious Randall for their rematch with Pittsburgh. He did not travel with the Browns for the pivotal AFC North showdown. The Browns called it a coaching decision and said Randall’s absence is not injury related. Randall missed time earlier this year with a hamstring injury.

Sheldrick Redwine will start in place of Randall for Cleveland as it goes for the franchise’s first season sweep of Pittsburgh in 31 years.

The Browns will also be without starting left tackle Greg Robinson, who is inactive after going into the concussion protocol on Wednesday. Justin McCray will fill in.

The Steelers will be without leading receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who will miss a second straight game due to a knee hurt in a loss to Cleveland on Nov. 14. Running back James Conner is also out after aggravating a shoulder injury against the Browns, and rookie Benny Snell Jr. is coming off a career-high 98 yards rushing last week against Cincinnati.

Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton will miss his fourth game in five weeks with an injured calf for Indianapolis after a setback in practice earlier this week. Starting running Marlon Mack will miss his second straight game after having surgery with a fractured right hand. Jonathan Williams has topped the 100-yard mark since replacing Mack.

Jacksonville Jaguars middle linebacker Myles Jack will miss the first game of his four-year NFL career. Jack is inactive against Tampa Bay because of a knee injury. The Jaguars also will be without safety Ronnie Harrison (concussion).

Tampa Bay linebacker Carl Nassib is active after dealing with an illness Friday.

Green Bay will have right tackle Bryan Bulaga back against the New York Giants after he left last week’s loss to San Francisco early with an injured right knee.

Receivers Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor are active for the Eagles against the Dolphins after missing last week’s loss against the Seahawks because of injuries.

___

SAN FRANCISCO-BALTIMORE

49ers: OT Joe Staley, DE Dee Ford, WR Dante Pettis, QB C.J. Beathard, K Chase McLaughlin, RB Matt Breida, TE Levine Toilolo.

Ravens: QB Trace McSorley, WR Jaleel Scott, S Bennett Jackson, CB Anthony Averett, CB Iman Marshall, G Ben Powers, DT Zach Sieler.

___

CLEVELAND-PITTSBURGH

Browns: WR Taywan Taylor, S Eric Murray, S Damarious Randall, DE Chris Smith, T Greg Robinson, G Drew Forbes, TE Pharaoh Brown

Steelers: QB Paxton Lynch, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, CB Artie Burns, RB James Conner, LB Tuzar Skipper, OT Chukwuma Okorafor, TE Zach Gentry

__

TAMPA BAY-JACKSONVILLE

Buccaneers: WR Scotty Miller, CB M.J. Stewart, LB Anthony Nelson, OL Jerald Hawkins, OL Aaron Stinnie, TE Jordan Leggett, OLB Kahzin Daniels.

Jaguars: LB Myles Jack, S Ronnie Harrison, QB Joshua Dobbs, CB Tae Hayes, OL Brandon Thomas, TE Seth DeValve, DT Dontavius Russell.

___

NEW YORK JETS-CINCINNATI

Jets: SS Blake Countess, OL Chuma Edoga, LB Paul Worrilow, CB Kyron Brown, LB C.J. Mosley, RB Josh Adams, CB Nate Hairston.

Bengals: TE Cethan Carter, TE Drew Sample, OL John Jerry, WR A.J. Green, QB Jake Dolegala, CB Torry McTyer, DE Anthony Zettel.

___

PHILADELPHIA-MIAMI

Eagles: QB Nate Sudfeld, CB Sidney Jones, RB Jordan Howard, DE Shareef Miller, C/G Nate Herbig, G/T Matt Pryor, DE Daeshon Hall.

Dolphins: S Steven Parker, CB Ken Crawley, DT Gerald Willis, C/G Chris Reed, T Isaiah Prince, C/G Keaton Sutherland, LB Trent Harris.

___

WASHINGTON-CAROLINA

Redskins: QB Colt McCoy, WR Paul Richardson, RB Wendell Smallwood, S Jeremy Reaves, CB Aaron Colvin, LB Ryan Kerrigan, C Ross Pierschbacher.

Panthers: DE Wes Horton, DT Woodrow Hamilton, OL Greg Little, OLB Marquis Haynes, LB Jordan Kunasyzk, WR Brandon Zylstra, CB Corn Elder.

___

TENNESEE-INDIANAPOLIS

Titans: WR Tajae Sharpe, CB LeShaun Sims, OL Hroniss Grasu, LB Derick Roberson, OL Kevin Pamphile, DE Matt Dickerson, LB Reggie Gilbert

Colts: WR Parris Campbell, OL Le’Raven Clark, DT Trevon Coley, WR T.Y. Hilton, QB Chad Kelly, RB Marlon Mack, CB Quincy Wilson.

___

GREEN BAY-NEW YORK GIANTS

Packers: WR Ryan Grant, RB Dexter Williams, S Will Redmond, CB Tony Brown, CB Ka’dar Hollman, G/T Adam Pankey, T Yosh Nijman.

Giants: QB Alex Tanney, WR Goldn Tate III, S Jabrill Peppers, G Chad Slade, T Eric Smith, TE Rhett Ellison, TE Evan Engram

___

