Sabres trade for help on D

LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 16: Colin Miller #6 of the Vegas Golden Knights shoots the puck during the third period against the San Jose Sharks in Game Four of the Western Conference First Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on April 16, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/NHLI via Getty Images)

Sabres fans have been waiting for a move to improve the roster. Any move.

Friday evening, it seems general manager Jason Botterill made a good one.

The Sabres announced a deal with Vegas for defenseman Colin Miller.

Looks like @GoldenKnights traded Collin Miller to the Sabres. Trade call not done yet. @GoldenKnights — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) June 28, 2019

In exchange, the Blue & Gold are sending a 2021 second round pick and a fifth round selection in 2022 back to Vegas. The 2021 pick arrived via the Ryan O’Reilly trade with the Blues.

Miller enjoyed a breakout season two years ago during the Vegas expansion run to the Stanley Cup Final. He scored 10 goals and posted a career-high 41 points in 82 games with the Golden Knights.

Last year, Miller had a respectable 29 points (three goals, 26 assists) in 65 games.

Miller is on a very affordable contract. The Ontario, Canada native is entering the second year of a four year, $15.5 million contract. He will make $3.875 million the next three seasons.