Sabres trade for help on D

Sabres fans have been waiting for a move to improve the roster. Any move.
Friday evening, it seems general manager Jason Botterill made a good one.
The Sabres announced a deal with Vegas for defenseman Colin Miller.
In exchange, the Blue & Gold are sending a 2021 second round pick and a fifth round selection in 2022 back to Vegas. The 2021 pick arrived via the Ryan O’Reilly trade with the Blues.
Miller enjoyed a breakout season two years ago during the Vegas expansion run to the Stanley Cup Final. He scored 10 goals and posted a career-high 41 points in 82 games with the Golden Knights.
Last year, Miller had a respectable 29 points (three goals, 26 assists) in 65 games.
Miller is on a very affordable contract. The Ontario, Canada native is entering the second year of a four year, $15.5 million contract. He will make $3.875 million the next three seasons.