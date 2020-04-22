Russian man runs around his bed for more than 10 hours

Live Now
Pres. Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Wednesday briefing
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

Russian man runs around his bed for more than 10 hours

Sports

by: Array, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This photo made available by ultramarathon runner Dmitry Yakukhny shows him posing for a selfie at his home in Vladivostok, Russia, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. A Russian man has competed a 10-hour run around his bed during a coronavirus lockdown. Experienced ultra-runner Dmitry Yakukhny was meant to be spending April at the 250-kilometer (155-mile) Marathon des Sables in the Sahara Desert, but was stuck at home after it was postponed to September. (yakuhnyi_dmitry via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian man in the far eastern city of Vladivostok ran circles around his bed for more than 10 hours in an effort to replicate completing a 100-kilometer ultramarathon.

Experienced ultra-runner Dmitry Yakukhny had planned to run the 250-kilometer (155-mile) Marathon des Sables in the Sahara Desert this month, but instead found himself stuck at home after the race was postponed to September because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Yakukhny spent 10 hours, 19 minutes running around a double bed in his apartment on Saturday. He said he was inspired by a Frenchman who ran a marathon on his balcony last month, but decided to take it further.

Running such a small circuit in a confined space was a challenge.

“My head started spinning and my leg was aching on one side, so every 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) I changed the direction I was running,” Yakukhny told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

“I had the support of my family. Normally on an ultramarathon like that you’d be running with a rucksack between food stations. Here I just waved a hand and my wife cooked something,” he said. “The kids gave me moral support and my wife was the DJ, changing the music all the time.”

Yakukhny said he used a tracker which showed he ran just over 100 kilometers (62 miles). After some viewers following his regular Instagram updates doubted he could have covered that distance, Yakukhny said there could be a “discrepancy” with the device working indoors, but said that didn’t take away from his 10-hour feat.

“It’s not the Guinness Book of Records. I was running for myself,” he said. “I wasn’t trying to trick anybody.”

Russia has been on extended lockdown in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss