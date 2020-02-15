Roundball Roundup: February 14, 2020

Boys Basketball

Victor 79, Penfield 64

Wayne 69, Penn Yann 49

The Eagles clinched their third consecutive Finger Lakes East division title on Friday night with a twenty-point win over the Mustangs. Tyler Reynolds scored 30 of Wayne’s 69 points.

Sutherland 62, Athena 56 (OT)

Sutherland spoiled Athena’s senior night as they came away with a 62-56 overtime win. Ben DiGiovanni led the Knights with 25 points and Jayln Moorehead added 10. Kenny Freeman and Tre Jackson paced the Spartans with 12 points each.

Franklin 77, Early College 76

Franklin pulled out a tight one against Early College, winning 77-76. The Cobras got out to an early lead, taking a 21-18 margin into the first quarter break. Franklin responded with a strong second quarter and carried a 46-29 lead at the half. Early College battled until the end but it was Franklin coming away with the victory.

Gates-Chili 82, Churchville-Chili 76

Gates won the battle of Chili tonight with a six-point nailbiting win over Churchville.

Girls Basketball

Notre Dame Batavia 35, Wheatland-Chili 30

In a low-scoring battle, Notre Dame Batavia came away with a 35-30 win over Wheatland-Chili. It was a one-possession game with 30 seconds remaining but Amelia McCulley was able to corral her own rebound and get a put-back to ice the game.

Hannah Beldue led the Wildcats with 10 points, and Lindsey Clar added 9.

Bishop Kearney 65, Cardinal O’Hara 53

In a battle of two of the top-ten teams in the state, Bishop Kearney came out on top 65-53 over Cardinal O’Hara. Kaia Goode led the 8th-ranked Kings with 17 points. Mariana Freeman scored 15, Taylor Norris had 14, and Saniaa Wilson tallied 8 points, 8 assists, 17 rebounds, and 5 blocks in the win over 6th-ranked Cardinal O’Hara.

Pittsford Mendon 61, Brockport 36

In a game that could have shaken up the Class A sectional seeding, Mendon secured their spot in as the no. 2 with a 25-point win over the Blue Devils.

Irondequoit 49, Churchville-Chili 39

The Eagles advanced to 16-3 on the season with a ten-point win over the Saints. Alahna Paige netted 30 of her team’s 49 points, while Morgan Nicholas recorded 9 points and 13 rebounds.

Pembroke 53, Byron Bergen 35

Pembroke moved to 17-1 handing Byron Bergen just their fourth loss of the season as the Dragons defeated the Bees 53-35.