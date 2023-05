PHOENIX (AP) — Rookie Casey Schmitt had four more hits, including a two-run homer, and Alex Cobb blanked Arizona into the eighth inning as the San Francisco Giants beat the Diamondbacks 6-2 on Thursday night.

Schmitt connected for a 443-foot home run into the second deck above the Diamondbacks’ bullpen in the second inning off Tommy Henry (1-1). Schmitt, recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Sacramento, finished 4 for 4 with a run-scoring double and is 8 for 12 with two homers and four RBIs through three games.

Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio is the only other player since 1920 with at least eight hits, four RBIs and four runs scored through his first three games, according to OptaSTATS.

The 24-year-old Schmitt, a 2020 second-round draft choice from San Diego State as a third baseman, played shortstop and handled five chances cleanly. He drove in the Giants’ first three runs, with his double in the ninth off reliever José Ruiz starting a four-run outburst.

“I’m just going out and having fun, trying to learn as much as I can,” Schmitt said. “This is just amazing. I’m taking it all in and enjoying it.”

Manager Gabe Kapler is certainly enjoying it, too.

“I think he’s done everything really well since he’s come up. Shortstop play, arm strength, big hits and now extreme power,” Kapler said. “I know it’s been just a couple of games, but he’s made a pretty significant impact in those.”

Cobb said of Schmitt: “He’s almost singlehandedly won us two games now.”

Schmitt homered off Washington’s Patrick Corbin in his debut game Tuesday.

Cobb (3-1) lowered his ERA to 1.70 with 7 1/3 shutout innings. He allowed seven hits, walked two and struck out three. It was the third start in his last four in which he did not allow a run.

“We’re early, but you want to get off to a good start,” Cobb said. “You know you’re going to have your challenging outings later on, so when you’re feeling good you want to compile all these good outings.”

Better defense has helped Cobb this year as well — there were two key double plays behind him.

“Fortunately, most of my pitches produce groundballs,” he said. “They know when I’m on the mound they’re going to get some action.”

Cobb was removed after walking Josh Rojas in the eighth. Tyler Rogers relieved and retired Ketel Marte on a double-play grounder.

Dominic Fletcher had three hits, including a two-run single in the ninth against reliever Cole Waites for the Diamondbacks, who have lost three in a row.

Arizona’s best chance against Cobb came in the second when Christian Walker and Fletcher singled to put runners on the corners with one out. But Gabriel Moreno hit into a double play started by Schmitt to end the threat.

Henry (1-1) lasted 6 2/3 innings, giving up five hits and two runs. He walked two and struck out two, and was encouraged by his slider which had been a problem pitch this season.

“I finally felt confident enough with the grip to really trust it in games,” Henry said. “Up until now, the slider has not really been in the mix very much.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: OF Austin Slater was placed on the injured list with a strained left hamstring. Bryce Johnson was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento and started in center field Thursday, going 0 for 3 with a walk and a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

Diamondbacks: RHP Zack Davies (strained left oblique), sidelined since April 8, is scheduled to throw on Sunday or Monday, manager Torey Lovullo said before the game. The goal is to have him throw four innings or 55 pitches. … OF Corbin Carroll had a day off as he continues to recover from a bruised left knee. “He’s fine, we just want to be smart about it,” Lovullo said.

NEXT

Arizona RHP Ryne Nelson (1-2, 6.00 ERA) will start Friday night. The Giants had not yet announced a starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports